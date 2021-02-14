Today, Sunday, Lebanon began the Coronavirus vaccination campaign by administering the first doses of the vaccine to medical staff and the elderly, hoping to relieve pressure on health facilities in the country.

A number of doctors and medical team workers, in addition to people over the age of 75, received the first dose of the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine a day after the first shipment of 28,500 doses arrived from Belgium.

The first dose of the vaccine was distributed on Sunday in three hospitals in Beirut, including the Rafic Hariri Hospital, the most prominent government institution specialized in receiving people with Corona, in addition to the Saint George Hospital.

The head of the intensive care unit at Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital in Beirut, Doctor Mahmoud Hassoun, was the first to receive the vaccine.

According to the government’s plan, the first stage of vaccination is reserved for medical staff and those over 75 years old. The advisor to the Minister of Health said that as of Monday, the vaccination campaign will take place in 18 hospitals across the country.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will “independently” supervise the storage and distribution of vaccines funded with assistance from the World Bank, worth 34 million dollars.

On Sunday, Rafic Hariri Hospital visited the caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab to see the operation. He praised the doctors’ efforts “to protect people from this deadly epidemic.”

Lebanon is expected to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines, including 2.7 million doses, through the international “Kovacs” mechanism, which was established to support countries with limited capabilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, about half a million people have registered their names so far to receive vaccinations, including 45,000 people over the age of 75 and 17,500 employees in the health sector.

“The vaccine will reach every Lebanese citizen across the country,” said Caretaker Minister of Health Hamad Hassan Saturday. “The vaccination will also include” displaced Syrians and Palestinian refugees. “