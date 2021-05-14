Beirut (Agencies)

A Turkish company has suspended operations of producing electricity from two ships anchored off the coast of Lebanon that provided up to a quarter of the country’s electricity supply, the company announced yesterday.

The company, “Carbauer”, said that it had no other option after months of due payments and was afraid of implementing the decision of the Financial Attorney General to seize the two ships.

The EDL is facing a severe liquidity shortage at a time when the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

And “Carbauer” regretted in a statement, “To shut down the generators of the power ships, after we made every effort to avoid taking a similar decision.”

In her statement, she said, “We dealt for 18 months with total flexibility and flexibility with the Lebanese state, and kept on providing energy without getting paid to us and without any payment plan, because Lebanon was going through very difficult times.”

“However, no company can operate in such an environment, an environment fraught with direct and unjustified risks,” she added.

A source in “Carbauer” said that the remaining fuel in the two ships ran out and the operation to feed the Lebanese network stopped.

The source added that the Lebanese state owes the company more than $ 100 million, and that the company is also concerned about the Financial Prosecutor’s threat to seize the two ships.

In early May, the Financial Prosecutor, Judge Ali Ibrahim, ordered the seizure of the two Turkish ships and prevented them from leaving Lebanon, in order to ensure the fulfillment of their obligations to pay the amount of $ 25 million to the Lebanese Treasury in case of proven financial deals and brokerage. Judge Ibrahim referred the decision to the Public Prosecution Office of Cassation to take the necessary measures, provided that the latter assigns the Internal Security Forces to implement this decision.

Karbauer rejected the accusations as “null and lacking credibility.”

The Turkish company says the two steamers, which have been in Lebanon since 2013, have provided up to 25 percent of the main energy supplies.

The electricity sector is the worst among the infrastructure, and has cost the state treasury more than $ 40 billion since the end of the civil war.

Reforming this sector is a major condition demanded by the international community for years, as it was the most prominent decision of the CEDRE conference to support Lebanon in 2018, and one of the most prominent requests of the International Monetary Fund last year. Since the summer of 2019, Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis, which has led to the currency losing more than 80% of its value, coinciding with tight banking restrictions and a scarcity of the dollar.