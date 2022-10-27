Lebanon and Israel formalized this Thursday (27) a historic agreement to demarcate their maritime borders during a ceremony in the Lebanese city of Naqoura, between the two countries and with the presence of the US mediator in the negotiations, Amos Hochstein.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a delegation to Nagoura at noon (local time) to take a copy of the agreement signed by him and deliver it to the American mediator and the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, the office of the presidency said in a statement.

The delegation also took a letter signed by the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, defining the official coordinates of the new maritime border.

The UN coordinator confirmed in a statement that she received the letters with the border coordinates signed by the two countries at the headquarters of the organization’s peace mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, in the afternoon, and that she will take them to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

According to Israeli media, the two delegations were in the same room during the official ceremony at UNIFIL’s headquarters, but no photos of the meeting, which took place behind closed doors, were released.

The Israeli delegation made statements in Rosh Hanikra, on the border with Lebanon on the Mediterranean coast, on its return from Naqoura, where it also confirmed the formalization of the pact.

There, Israel Energy Ministry Director General Lior Schillat said the deal would bring “peace, stability and prosperity” to the region and thanked mediator Hochstein and the US government for their role in finding a “permanent solution”. for maritime dispute.

Lebanon and Israel, which have no diplomatic ties and are technically at war, began an indirect dialogue to delineate their maritime divide in October 2020, resuming it this year after a long hiatus due to some disagreements in the agreement’s rules.