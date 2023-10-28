The Lebanese National News Agency said that a member of the UNIFIL forces suffered “moderate” injuries in his abdomen and arm, as a result of two Israeli shells falling on (Position 8-33) in the town.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said that “one of the peacekeepers was slightly injured” near the border village of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Tenenti told Agence France-Presse earlier on Saturday that a shell had fallen inside UNIFIL’s general headquarters in Naqoura, and “its source is being verified,” noting that some damage had occurred, but no casualties.

A Lebanese military source told Agence France-Presse, requesting that his identity not be revealed, that “an Israeli missile penetrated the concrete wall” of the UNIFIL headquarters. The National Agency also reported that “the Israeli bombing led to a shell hitting the wall of the UNIFIL headquarters.”

A UNIFIL statement said on Saturday that the shell fell inside the headquarters at about three in the afternoon (12:00 GMT), but it did not explode and was removed to verify its source.

The statement explained, “This is not the first time that a missile has hit our headquarters. The damage has also affected other sites belonging to us over the past three weeks,” adding, “This is a stark reminder of how fragile and tense the situation is” in the region currently.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lev – Al-Ghazzar neighborhood, and an Israeli drone raided the Al-Umrah locality – Sarda.