D.he Lebanese ambassador in Berlin, Mustapha Adib, is to become the new head of government in his country according to the will of the influential Sunnis. A group of former heads of government had discussed the post, it said on Sunday evening in a statement published in Beirut.

“At the meeting they agreed to nominate Ambassador Mustapha Adib as head of government.” According to the Lebanese constitution, the country’s head of government must be a Sunni.

The vote for the relatively unknown 48-year-old diplomat came shortly before the start of parliamentary consultations for the appointment of a new prime minister on Monday. The previous incumbent Hasan Diab resigned after the explosion in the port of Beirut at the beginning of August, in which more than 180 people died.

also read

Adib has been his country’s ambassador to Germany since 2013. The political scientist is a close confidante of the former Prime Minister Najib Mikati. For this he worked, among other things, as head of cabinet.