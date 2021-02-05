Lebanese media reported that the Ministry of Health approved, today, Friday, the emergency use of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The Ministry of Health is also studying the licensing of the “Sinopharm” vaccine.

Lebanon said it would open the door for the private sector to import Covid-19 vaccines. It was reported that agreements would be signed with companies importing the vaccine to track and record those who received it.

The Ministry of Health signed a final deal to obtain 2.1 million doses of the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine last January. The first doses are scheduled to arrive by mid-February.

The ministry said, at the time, that it was also cooperating with the private sector to secure two million doses of vaccine from different companies.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also requested 2.7 million doses to be delivered through the global coalition “Kovacs” supported by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poor countries.