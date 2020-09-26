The West Asian country Lebanon is once again beset by a political crisis. On Saturday, the country’s nominated Prime Minister Mustafa Adeeb resigned amidst a political deadlock over government formation. Mustafa Adeeb, who was the Ambassador of Lebanon in Germany, was named the new Prime Minister less than a month ago following the resignation of the previous cabinet led by Hasan Diab.Adeeb said that he is leaving the post because it has become clear that the cabinet he wants will not be possible. Significantly, Lebanon is going through a very bad economic crisis and the August 4 blast at the Beirut harbor has made the situation worse. The country is in great need of financial support but France and other international powers have refused to provide assistance in the absence of serious reforms.

Lebanon returning to track after Beirut blast, diplomat Adeeb becomes new prime minister

Demonstrations against Adeeb were also being held in Lebanon

Demonstrations were held against Adeeb in Lebanon for several days. According to the protesters, Adeeb represents the current ruling class. In such a situation, people did not expect justice and honesty from them. For this reason, a large number of protesters were gathering on Al-Burj, the ‘Martyr Square’ (Shaheed Chowk) of Beirut.

Beirut: tremendous performance against new prime minister in Lebanon

On 11 August, the Diab Cabinet resigned

Diab, who was appointed Prime Minister in January, announced the resignation of the cabinet on 11 August after accusing him of corruption. President Michel Aoun asked Diab’s government to continue working as a caretaker until the formation of the new cabinet. 190 people lost their lives and more than 6,500 were injured in explosions caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafe at the port.