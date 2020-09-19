“The Lebanese are desperate. They believed at one point that they would have a government of integrity and neutral. But the negotiations are stalling. The deadline has passed without having the government expected. They are in the unknown. There is a lot of despair. and fatigue because of the economic crisis “, says AFP journalist in Beirut, Acil Tabbara.

“People started to repair on their own. Those who could afford it and found the materials, because there are so many shortages. But these are individual initiatives or NGOs. The promised aid has not yet arrived. . Many victims have refused to leave their homes and live in dilapidated houses “, she describes, Friday, September 18, on franceinfo.

“The Lebanese need moral support. They feel abandoned. Apart from Emmanuel Macron who walked through the neighborhood devastated by the explosions, no one came. Lebanese officials did not come.“, deplores Acil Tabbara. On Saturday, Mika and other stars give a virtual concert to follow on YouTube. All profits will go to the Lebanese Red Cross. “It gives a little hope “, she comments.