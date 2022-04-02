In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the head of the Advertising Syndicate in Lebanon, George Jabbour, said that the volume of investment in advertisements of all kinds in Lebanon amounted to nearly $200 million in 2018, distributed between traditional and “online” advertisements, noting that it had fallen to 130 One million dollars in 2019, due to the economic deterioration that Lebanon witnessed in the last quarter of the year, to fall to 10 million dollars in both the years 2020 and 2021 due to the monetary and political crises, and the fall of the lira against the dollar.

With only 35 days left until the elections, Jabbour believes that the expectations for advertising investment in the election season were exaggerated, and contradicted reality, describing them as “the most shameful.”

Reasons for backtracking

Jabbour summarized the most prominent reasons for this decline in advertisements, referring to several reasons, the most prominent of which is the belief of some that the elections will be canceled or postponed, and the withdrawal of major political parties, which created a kind of lack of enthusiasm, and the disappointment of a large segment of the Lebanese who were not represented in a parliamentary list, and a large number were resolved Of the party candidates who won the battle, in addition to the absence or absence of lists and candidates who had previously announced their intention to fight.

Jabbour explained that the candidates’ advertisements are distributed among billboards on the roads, “online”, television and radio stations, and thus, advertising companies did not benefit from them, but rather the operators of outdoor billboards and television channels.

According to Jabbour, there are political groups whose budgets for electoral campaigns reached $30 million in the past. They no longer exist, estimating that the volume of advertising campaigns for the 2022 elections will reach nearly $6 million, not counting festivals, media budget, campaign machine costs, and others.

The prices of advertising space on various advertising and media outlets also decreased by two-thirds, compared to the 2018 election cycle.

Communication expert and creative director at PHENOMENA, Sami Saab, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the advertisements for the electoral campaigns came late for this session. The ability of candidates who want change to spend, and the failure of representatives of the revolutionaries and civil society to form a single list at the national level, in addition to the expectations of some others to cancel it.

Amid the many slogans of candidates for the parliamentary elections in Lebanon, amid the absence of programs and visions, Saab expressed his belief that people are frustrated with the corruption of the authority and the voters who brought these politicians, and the failure to exploit a historical opportunity to change the corrupt class.

It is a difficult regret that electoral money continues to be pumped into all governorates in Lebanon, whether through employment or health services and the illegal buying of voters’ votes.

Saab concluded his speech by saying: “Money is pumped into direct and indirect advertisements, and the percentage of money spent through various media is more than three times higher than on normal days, in addition to the entry of new beneficiaries to the advertising market in electoral campaigns, who are the influencers of social media.” .