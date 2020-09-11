Within the port of Beirut, firefighters have been nonetheless struggling on the night of Thursday, September 10 to extinguish the big hearth that broke out in the course of the day, on the very web site of the explosion a month in the past. They wish to forestall the flames from reaching different buildings. It’s a warehouse during which the Pink Cross shops humanitarian materials that burns. The catastrophe broke out in the midst of the day. Thick black smoke rose into the sky, harking back to final month’s catastrophe. The huge explosion attributable to ammonium nitrate precipitated a tragedy, leaving greater than 190 lifeless and greater than 6,500 injured.

A state of affairs that the inhabitants believed to relive. “We have been scared. All of us thought in regards to the explosion that destroyed Beirut. We skilled the identical form of scenes. Individuals have been panicked.”. The Lebanese president urgently summoned a protection council. The origin of the hearth is just not but identified however in a tweet, Michel Aoun talked about three hypotheses: sabotage, a technical error or negligence.