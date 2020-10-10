Lebanon | A fuel tank exploded in Beirut, at least four were killed

The explosion caused panic in the city, which suffered a huge explosion in August.

Lebanon a fuel tank has exploded in the capital, Beirut. At least four people have died, according to the local Red Cross.

Rescue personnel said the explosion caused panic in the city, which killed about 200 people in August and injured thousands when thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the harbor exploded.

More than 20 people were injured in Friday’s fuel tank explosion, Al-Jadeed television reported. The canal looked like a blast scene showing a fire.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.