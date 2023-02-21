It is reported that one of the workers has died, while the firefighting teams are working to remove a number of workers trapped on the roof of the building.

Relief workers say that the factory contains flammable materials, so they will evacuate the surrounding area for fear of spreading the fire.

And the Civil Defense announced in a statement, “In the meantime, its members, reinforced with rescue ladders, are working to rescue 20 workers trapped on the roof of the factory in Naameh,” according to Lebanese sources.

Later, the Public Relations Department of the Beirut Municipality reported that, “immediately upon their arrival in the Naameh area, the firefighters began evacuating the employees detained on the roof of the laboratory, after the flames rose, which caused the rising clouds of smoke, which made them rush to the roof of the building to take cover.”