Lebanon | A Finnish psychologist saw the consequences of the Israeli attack in Beirut: “Heartbreaking”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. According to psychologist Nina Lyytinen, the general atmosphere in Beirut is now chaotic and fearful. Israel carried out several attacks on Beirut on Friday night. The attacks have continued on Saturday. In the morning, the streets were full of people who had fled from the Dahieh area. Many are now looking for shelter, but according to Lyytinen, people do not consider any place in Lebanon to be safe. Lyytinen was supposed to be in Beirut until the end of next week, but now he is considering an earlier departure.

“Anyone don’t know what will happen next.”

This is what a Finnish psychologist commented on Saturday Nina Lyytinenwho is in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on a business trip.

Israel made Beirut into the Dahieh area several strikes on Friday night. According to Lebanon’s health minister four to six residential buildings completely collapsed in the attacks.

An extremist organization on Saturday Hezbollah confirmedthat its leader died in Friday’s attack Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah’s most important leader killed has been described as a “massive escalation” In the Middle East conflict.

When Lyytinen went for a walk on Saturday morning, he was shocked when he got to the beach street: the streets and Martyyire square were full of people who had fled from the Dahieh area. Some had a suitcase or backpack with them, but many had no belongings at all.

Nina Lyytinen is in Lebanon through the Psychologists social responsibility organization.

“It was heartbreaking to see all the people who had fled their homes. There were also children and families there.”

According to Lyytinen, the atmosphere at Martyrierien aukio was calm. When Lyytinen drove past the square a few hours later, it was already a little empty.

“Maybe people have sought shelter in schools or other places,” he thinks.

In the morning, Lyytinen walked past people who had fled from the Dahieh area. The atmosphere was calm at the time.

On the side of the street were the belongings of people who fled the bombings.

Friday at the time of the attacks, Lyytinen was on the balcony about five kilometers from the bombings.

“I didn’t see anything, but I heard voices. The sound was really creepy,” he describes.

Lyytinen immediately left the balcony and moved away from the windows in case they exploded. Director of the Finnish Middle East Institute, who lives in Beirut Susanne Dahlgren told earlier to HS that the explosion was really big and the pressure wave shook the windows.

Lyytinen has communicated with the residents of the refugee camp near Dahieh. According to him, they were still shaking for a couple of hours after the attacks.

“The bombing continued all night, and many of my acquaintances did not sleep at all,” says Lyytinen.

in Lebanon many now feel that no place in the country is safe, says Lyytinen.

Those that happened earlier in September pagers and cell phone explosions after that, warfare feels even more unpredictable than before. Dozens of people died and thousands were injured in the explosions. The Israeli intelligence service has been suspected of being behind them.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has saidthat Israel is at war with Hezbollah. For example, the United States considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization. The organization operates in Lebanon, but is heavily supported by Iran.

“People have the feeling that a blow can come anywhere. The insecurity is palpable,” says Lyytinen.

On the Friday before the attacks, Lyytinen was meeting people who had fled southern Lebanon to Beirut at the refugee camp.

“It feels bad that they are not safe here either.”

According to Nina Lyytinen, some of the people who fled had grievances, but some had nothing with them.

People seek shelter in Beirut after a night spent in Martyrs’ Square.

Lytic is in Lebanon through the Social Responsibility of Psychologists organization. His original plan was to be in Beirut until Friday next week.

“But the situation is such that now we have to start evaluating what to do.”

Lyytinen is not going to leave the country, at least not yet on Saturday. According to him, the situation is now too chaotic when people are looking for safety.

Considering the circumstances, however, Lyytinen feels safe for the time being. He stays in a Christian area in Beirut, which he says is considered safer than average. He has company, food, water and electricity.

“I am privileged in many ways. The community I work with is in a very different situation than I am.”