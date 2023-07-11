The ruling issued by the single criminal judge, Rosen Hujaili, came on Monday, against the background of the complaint filed against Sadiq by lawyer Majid Al-Buwaiz, on behalf of the Free Patriotic Movement, after accusing the youth of the movement of being “racists” and that the movement is a “Nazi party.”

The journalist presents a weekly program on MTV entitled “Haki Sadiq”, in which she criticizes the current situation in Lebanon.

Human rights sources told Sky News Arabia that the verdict is not final and subject to appeal, noting that “the case should have been brought before the Publications Court because Sadiq is a journalist.”

And the sources continued: “Sadiq has the right to appeal the ruling before the Court of Appeal.”

Local media considered the verdict against Sadiq as a “new violation of the freedom of the press,” describing it as a precedent.

On the other hand, the Media and Communication Committee of the Free Patriotic Movement issued a statement condemning Sadiq, accusing her of “crimes of defamation and provoking sectarian strife.”

In a comment to the Lebanese media on Twitter, Sadiq accused the authorities of politicizing the case, and wrote:

“Gebran Bassil (head of the Free Patriotic Movement) extracted a judicial decision to imprison me for a year without suspending execution from the Criminal Court through Judge Rosen Hujaily, in an exceptional precedent.”

“Yes, in Lebanon, journalists are imprisoned on charges of defamation and defamation.”

“Of course I will resume and the struggle is enough (will continue)”.

In the same context, writer and political analyst Bishara Khairallah considered the issue “politicised”.

Khairallah told Sky News Arabia: “It is unfortunate that politics controls the judicial process, and what is dangerous is that the de facto forces are already aware of judicial rulings before they are issued, as a result of politics controlling the judiciary and arranging judicial formations according to political whims.”

He added, “All these scenes contradict the introduction of the constitution, which calls for the separation of powers.”

Khairallah continued: “The intent of the verdict was an attempt to intimidate the journalist, Dima Sadiq, and it comes within the framework of repeated attempts to silence every voice that opposes or criticizes the authority.”

And he concluded: “Only the correct will be correct, and if falsehood has a round, then the right has a thousand rounds.”