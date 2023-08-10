Lebanon | A cobbler Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Swedish embassy in Beirut

Relations between Sweden and several different Muslim countries have tightened after the Koran was desecrated in the demonstrations organized in Stockholm.

Swedish A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Beirut embassy Wednesday night, but no one was injured, Sweden’s foreign minister and another diplomatic source said Thursday.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the embassy’s outer wall, but it did not explode. According to the source, the person who threw the explosive managed to run away.

Relations between Sweden and several different Muslim countries have become strained after the Koran has been desecrated several times in the demonstrations organized in Stockholm, for example by setting its pages on fire.

In multi-faith Lebanon, protests against the events in Stockholm have been held in mosques. In addition, the leader of the Shia Muslim party and military organization Hezbollah has demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador.

of Lebanon the security authorities have strengthened the security measures of the Swedish embassy located in the center of Beirut due to the fear of attacks.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said it was sheer luck that no one was hurt in Wednesday’s attack.

“The case is currently being investigated. The Lebanese authorities have an obligation to secure diplomatic missions based on the Vienna Convention.”

At the end of July, two Iraqi men set a Koran on fire in front of the Swedish Parliament building in Stockholm. The act was similar to several other desecrations of the Koran in Stockholm in the previous weeks.