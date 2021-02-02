The Minister of Finance in the Lebanese caretaker government, Dr. Ghazi Wazni, gave his instructions today, Tuesday, to pay an amount of 50 billion Lebanese pounds to be distributed to those affected by the Beirut explosion.

The National Information Agency stated today, Tuesday, that this will be done through the High Relief Commission to distribute these compensation according to the mechanism established by the Army Command and Beirut Governorate, and based on nominal tables prepared by the army in accordance with the principle of priority.

On January 22, Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a decree to give the High Relief Commission a treasury advance of 50 billion Lebanese pounds to complete the payment of compensation for the affected.

A devastating explosion hit the Beirut port on the fourth of last August, leaving more than 200 dead and six thousand injured, and widespread destruction of the port and many buildings, and the displacement of about 300 thousand people.

It is noteworthy that Lebanon suffers from a financial and economic crisis, a depreciation of the national currency against the dollar, and a high rate of poverty and unemployment.