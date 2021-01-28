Today, Thursday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health counted 3,497 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours.

In its daily report on the developments of the virus, the Ministry announced that it had also monitored 68 new deaths in the same period, which brings the number of deaths to 2,621 since February 21, 2020.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 disease reached a total of 293,157.

Lebanon has been witnessing a health emergency since January 14, which requires a complete lockdown of the country and a ban on leaving and entering the streets and roads. The closure was extended until February 8, as part of the general mobilization to confront the spread of the Corona epidemic.

It is noteworthy that the number of HIV infections recorded a record high since the beginning of this month, which created great pressure on health facilities.

It is expected that the vaccination process against the pandemic in Lebanon will begin next February.