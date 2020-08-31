According to France Télévisions’ special envoy to Lebanon, Valérie Astruc, emergency aid has arrived in Beirut, the country’s capital. “The French army has just delivered 1,000 tonnes of medical and reconstruction equipment. The 400 French soldiers are helping to clear the port. In total, Beirut is to receive 250 million euros in emergency aid. “, she says.

The needs would run into the billions as the country sits on the brink of a serious economic crisis. For the moment, nothing is moving: 300,000 people are still homeless, following the explosions. No minister or senior official has been worried and the government refuses any international investigation. On the political level, same dead end: three weeks after the resignation of the Prime Minister, the capacity is still vacant. In addition, the country has reconfigured itself due to a resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic.

