Beirut (Agencies)

Lebanese security forces evacuated a town in the north of the country from Syrian refugees because they did not have the required legal documents.

According to the National News Agency yesterday, “Patrols from the State Security Directorate in the North evacuated the town of Kfarhazir of Syrian refugees, who had been warned some time ago that they must vacate their homes because they did not have the appropriate legal documents.”

It is noteworthy that the number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon is about two million, and Lebanon is demanding that the High Commissioner for Refugees provide it with data on displaced Syrians.

Lebanese officials have long urged the international community to resettle refugees in other countries or help them return to Syria.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the number of displaced Syrians in his country has now reached nearly a third of the number of citizens, stressing his rejection of Lebanon becoming an “alternative homeland.”

Mikati’s remarks came during a press conference in the capital Beirut following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the Greek Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.