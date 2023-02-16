Dozens of people demonstrated in front of several banks in Beirut. Two of these facilities were burnt down due to the freezing of citizens’ dollar savings. They also gathered in front of the house of the president of the Lebanese Banks Association. There they also set fire to the surroundings. In this context, a new pricing mechanism based on the black market was unveiled.

The crisis in Lebanon continues. Dozens of people took to the streets again to show their discontent with the serious economic situation facing the country.

The discontent was expressed mainly against banking institutions, in a context of a resounding drop in the local currency, the Lebanese pound, against the US dollar and the impossibility of depositors to withdraw their savings in this currency.

At least six banks were targeted this Thursday, while two of them were set on fire. The local news agency ‘ANN’ echoed a statement released by the Beirut City Council, capital of the nation of cedars.

“Firefighters (…) have recently managed to extinguish the fire that has broken out in two banks in the city, Bank Audi and Fransabank, after the teams intervened to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the building and the nearby properties,” the note stated.

For her part, Ethel Bonet, France 24 correspondent in Lebanon, reported other disturbances in front of the house of the president of the country’s Banking Association. The malcontents set fire to branches and tires.

“Our rulers have taken our money and put it in foreign accounts,” a protester claimed to the journalist. “Those bastards who withhold our money (…) have taken from us what we have worked for a lifetime,” argued another.







And it is that since 2019 banks have restricted withdrawals in US dollars and Lebanese pounds, a measure that has never been supported by any law or decree. This situation caused the Lebanese to resort to judicial institutions to extract their savings and on other occasions, by force.

Dollar pricing

In this context, a new pricing mechanism came to light. Local Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam announced a new strategy for consumer protection. Starting next Wednesday, Lebanese markets will be allowed to price products in dollars instead of the local currency.

This measure can be applied whenever the sales centers adopt the black market exchange rate. And it is that on Wednesday the local currency was quoted at 80,000 units against a US dollar.

“The objective is not dollarization, but consumer protection,” said the minister, who also emphasized that neither nationally produced bread nor cigarettes will have prices in dollars. According to Salam, consumers will be able to pay in Lebanese pounds according to the price adopted by the supermarket.

Lebanese solutions to the deep economic crisis

Since the Beirut port explosion, the nation has been plunged into a crisis with no end in sight, as the Lebanese search for solutions to their problems.

One of the most notable news and that demonstrates the desperation of the nationals with the current situation are the assaults on the banks. The control, applied by banking institutions on savings, caused many to claim their frozen money and not in the best way.

Others did not get to that point, but organized sit-ins to demand the return, in parts, of their money. Dissimilar are the justifications for extracting the money. Maintenance, the payment of medical treatments and others simply want to recover their savings.

In the event that the withdrawal of any amount is allowed, this is well below what it represents in the parallel market, since it is delivered in the local currency.

Another of the resources that citizens use as an escape is cryptocurrency. “What happens in the country is that people gave their trust to the banks and deposited their money. Over time, the banks gave our money to the government, which has put it under lock and key. The Lebanese have sought another path, cryptocurrency, which allows more freedom and decentralization and makes us responsible for our money without having to go through the bank,” said Sam Zoghby, CEO of the company. cryptowarespeaking to France 24.

The World Bank had already warned about the losses in the Lebanese financial sector: some 72,000 million dollars, which represents three times the GDP of 2021. A figure “Too big to rescue”, according to the financial institution.

With Reuters, EFE and local media