Today, Thursday, the Lebanese Parliament failed to elect a new president for the country, for the tenth time, because no candidate could obtain two-thirds of the votes of the representatives.

Today, the tenth parliamentary session was held to elect a president in Lebanon, headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The session was held after the completion of the quorum, which requires the presence of 86 deputies out of the total number of deputies in the Council, which is 128 deputies, and the number of voters reached 109.

Berri said that Representative Michel Moawad got 38 votes against 37 white papers, eight votes for Issam Khalifa and three canceled papers, and Berri did not specify a date for a new session. The presidential candidate needs to obtain the votes of two-thirds of the deputies in the 128-member parliament in the first round of voting.

Nine previous parliamentary sessions were held to elect a president, the last of which was last Thursday, the eighth of December, and all of them failed.

It is noteworthy that the term of former President Michel Aoun ended on the 31st of last October, and Lebanon entered a stage of presidential vacancy.