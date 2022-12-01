Today, Thursday, the Lebanese Parliament failed to elect a new president for the country, for the eighth time, because of the…
No candidate could obtain two-thirds of the votes of the deputies.
Today, the eighth parliamentary session was held to elect a President of the Republic in Lebanon. The session was held after the completion of the quorum, which requires the presence of 86 deputies out of the total number of deputies in the Council, which is 128 deputies.
The presidential candidate needs to obtain the votes of two-thirds of the deputies in the 128-member parliament in the first round of voting.
Seven previous parliamentary sessions were held to elect a president, the last of which was last Thursday, November 24, and all failed.
It is noteworthy that the term of former President Michel Aoun ended on the 31st of last October, and Lebanon entered a stage of presidential vacancy.
