Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)
The Lebanese actress, Nour, embodied the doctor’s personality in 5 artworks, starting with the series “Dal Ragel”, passing through “Returning to Yahwa” and “Family Subject” and finally with the films “Nabil, a beautician” and “The Ruby House”. She explained that she is not afraid to repeat the character because she is well prepared for it.
Nour played the role of a plastic surgeon in the movie “Nabil the Beautician”, and said that the character combines comedy and tragedy, and believes that medicine is a sublime message aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients, unlike her father, who works with him in his private hospital and aims only to collect money, which leads to many problems. of conflicts between them.
Nour revealed that love brings her together with the hero of the work, and with the approaching date of their wedding, she decides to undergo a plastic surgery to completely change her features, and the husband is surprised by what happened to her as a result of that operation, so that his events end with a romantic and sarcastic ending.
And she continues to film her scenes in the movie “The Ruby House”, and embodies the character of a doctor’s wife who resorts to stealing a child from the hospital in which she works in order to achieve the dream of motherhood, and deals with the incursion of digital platforms into public life and its impact through her husband, the electronic blogger, and co-starring Karim Abdel Aziz and Tara Imad. It is directed by Peter Mimi and is scheduled to be released in theaters during the Eid al-Adha season.
#Lebanese #Nour. #doctor #jobs
