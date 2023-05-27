Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

Thirty-one deputies in the Lebanese parliament condemned the maneuver conducted by the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia in the south of the country last Sunday, considering that it defied the majority of the Lebanese, and demanded an end to the armed situation of “Hezbollah” through the implementation of the Taif Agreement and international resolutions.

And the deputies said in a statement during a press conference they held yesterday: “Hezbollah sent a number of messages to the home and abroad through the military maneuver last Sunday, with which it challenged the majority of the Lebanese, and the content of the Arab summit declaration in Jeddah.”

And they saw that “Lebanon the state cannot coexist with Lebanon the state, and accordingly, resolving this dilemma has become an urgent duty by ending the armed situation of Hezbollah through the implementation of the Taef Agreement, and the constitution emanating from it, which stipulated the dissolution of the militias, and the restriction of weapons to the hands of the state and its legitimate security institutions.” And the implementation of Resolutions 1559 and 1701 of the UN Security Council. They stressed stopping Hezbollah’s military and security interventions abroad, and stopping interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, in a way that would allow Lebanon to restore Lebanon’s historical relations with the international and Arab communities.

They demanded the dismantling of the parallel economy that Hezbollah built through smuggling through legal and illegal crossings, encouraging tax evasion and protecting corruption. The statement described the maneuver of the “party” as a display, and a manifestation of the militia that it has been practicing for years and completely contradicts the concept of the state with all its standards.

The statement considered that the anomaly of “Hezbollah” no longer has a place in Lebanese political life and has become rejected by the majority of the Lebanese people, stressing that the party has no right to plunge Lebanon into conflicts that only serve its regional project.

In the midst of the world’s preoccupation with new hot files such as the crisis in Sudan, the Lebanese continue to suffer from political, economic and living storms that are sweeping their country, due in large part to the destructive role played by the “Hezbollah” militia as an extremist armed group that opens the door wide for them with its practices. Foreign interference in Lebanon’s affairs.

These militias, which evidence confirms their involvement in the assassination of prominent political figures, led by former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005, adopt agendas that serve the goals of their regional supporters, without regard for the Lebanese national interest, which contributes to the erosion of the country’s sovereignty and the undermining of its institutions.

In statements published by the “McGill International Review” news website, observers of Lebanese affairs stressed that the growing strength of such armed subversive organizations, which have benefited from decades of unrest in Lebanon, increases the current divisions on the political and societal arenas in this country.

In addition, the aggressive practices of Hezbollah and its transnational crimes have disturbed relations between Lebanon and its neighboring countries, which has made many regional actors very unenthusiastic about extending economic aid to the ruling authorities in Beirut.

Experts warned that the crisis in Lebanon, which many describe as “devastating and historic,” may lead to “incurable consequences,” whether on the political level, or with regard to the existing links between the various sects and forces there, which may portend a return to the fighting scene. Who camped on the Lebanese scene, throughout the years of the civil war. Many doubt that the current Lebanese government headed by Najib Mikati will be able to confront the current crisis effectively, especially as it is a caretaker government, and it is not full of powers.

It is also operating in light of a presidential vacuum, resulting from the failure of Parliament to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun, which is also due to Hezbollah’s efforts to obstruct consensus in Parliament on a candidate who does not owe him full loyalty.

The difficulty of the task, which Mikati’s government must deal with by carrying out effective reforms and fighting corruption, is compounded by the fact that the severe economic distress that Lebanon is going through is classified by the World Bank as among the three worst crises the entire world has witnessed since 1850.