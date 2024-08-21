Shaaban Bilal (Beirut, Cairo)

Lebanese MPs and experts warned of the repercussions of the military escalation and the expansion of the war with Israel on the already collapsing economic, political and social conditions in Lebanon. They stressed the need to keep Lebanon away from this escalating war, in light of regional developments, as dozens of countries called on their citizens to leave Lebanon and not travel to it for fear of the outbreak of a comprehensive war.

Lebanese MP Dr. Najat Saliba considered that the war is already ongoing between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon, and the escalation increases the possibility of its expansion to other areas in the country, and no one can predict its duration, outcome, or the destruction it will generate.

Saliba stressed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Lebanon and its people have been paying the highest price since last October, as many have been displaced from their areas, and their lives have been turned upside down, in addition to social, economic and political crises as a result of the ongoing war in the shadow of the almost complete absence of the state and its institutions.

The Lebanese parliamentarian explained that the response plans in place in the event of a large-scale war are useless and will not provide the most basic necessary services to the displaced, and the Lebanese people will have to deal with these crises with their own capabilities.

Saliba called on Hezbollah to stop the escalation, considering that this will only bring destruction to Lebanon, calling on all those who reject the war to raise their voices loudly, to avoid a humanitarian disaster first and foremost, and a political disaster second.

The Lebanese government is preparing through an emergency plan to confront a possible Israeli war on Lebanon, and has put its administrative, health and logistical apparatuses in full readiness to implement its plan, which is based on converting schools and institutes into shelters and equipping them with equipment to receive the displaced.

Real war

Former Lebanese MP Mustafa Alloush said that Lebanon is experiencing a “real war,” even if it is currently confined to some rules and red lines. However, the impact of this matter is extremely dangerous on the economic, social, and political situation, even within the lines that exist until now.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Alloush explained that if things go out of control, the disaster will be doubled due to its impact on the food and medical situation due to the weakness of the reserve, warning against entering into a war or military escalation in the various situations.

Lebanese political analyst and academic Dr. Bashir Ismat believes that expanding the battle and deviating from the current rules of conflict makes all of Lebanon a permissible space for destruction in dysfunctional institutions and marginalized social and political forces.

Ismat warned in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the economic, social and political situation in Lebanon is already suffering a crisis, and the relief situation in hospitals, housing and food is no better than the political situation, in light of the state of bankruptcy, with the addition of more impoverishment to a people whose currency has collapsed, whose deposits in banks have been stolen and whose institutions have collapsed.