Employees participating in the strike said that they will not back down from their decision, and the screen will remain columns of colors awaiting approval of their fairness and enabling them to bear the burdens of life, whose difficulties have become greater than their ability to bear.

The strike of the employees of the official Lebanon TV comes as a continuation of the strike that has been going on for months in most public administrations.

Lebanon TV employees, according to followers of their case, have been suffering from financial problems for several months, and the official TV employees announced that they stopped working a few days ago, and the strike is still valid.

During the past week, the television continued to broadcast classical music around the clock, while the Lebanese woke up this Friday morning to the appearance of the stop broadcast signal, amid information about the screen lock that had approved the Lebanese since the fifties of the last century and carries in its archive Lebanon’s artistic, political and cultural history.

A senior employee in the archives department told Sky News Arabia: “The Ministry of Finance has not transferred the salaries of employees and contractors to Lebanon TV for nearly two months, even though the Minister of Information in the caretaker government, Ziad al-Makari, provided those concerned with the required documents, to no avail.”

Lebanon’s official television is one of the oldest televisions in the Arab world and the Middle East. He has in his archive thousands of rare recordings of politicians and technicians from the sixties until today.

During the reign of the current minister, Al-Makari, the Ministry of Information signed a contract for cooperation with French agencies to develop, mechanize, and digitize the old archive and update it.