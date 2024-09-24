Hezbollah said in a statement that it “targeted the Israeli base with a salvo of Fadi 1 missiles.”

The so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” also announced in a statement “launching a drone on an Israeli target near the Jordan Valley.”

The Israeli Army Radio also reported that “a drone fell in the town of Sapir in Wadi Araba.”

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday on the situation in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have killed more than 500 people, according to the Slovenian mission, which holds the rotating presidency of the body.

In recent days, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in their fiercest fighting since the 2006 war in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out an air strike on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which it said killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket system, Ibrahim Muhammad al-Qubaisi.

Hezbollah suffered heavy losses, with many of its top military leaders killed and its communications systems compromised.

Israeli officials said Israel had destroyed a large portion of the group’s arsenal of rockets and missiles in the past few days.