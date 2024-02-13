Beirut (agencies)

Yesterday, the Lebanese caretaker government launched the “Strategic Plan for Social Protection in Lebanon” in cooperation with a number of international institutions.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in his speech during the plan’s launch ceremony: The current conditions require “developing exceptional solutions” to protect marginalized and needy social groups and preserve the middle class, which “constitutes the actual balance within society.”

Mikati added that the Lebanese government commends the efforts made by international organizations to complete this project in light of the current political, security and economic circumstances that Lebanon is going through.

For his part, Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar said in his speech: The goal of the plan is to strengthen social structures and structures for the benefit of the most marginalized groups and to improve the quality of life. Hajjar added that the social plan aims to merge the program to support the poorest families, which targets approximately 75,000 families, with the social safety nets program, which includes approximately 93,000 families in one program, and to target approximately 168,000 families in Lebanon from the most needy groups.

In turn, the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra de Waal, considered that the adoption of the social strategic plan is important for Lebanon’s stability and social cohesion, noting that without this plan, solutions to many crises cannot be found.

De Waal said: The European Union supports the social sector with an amount of $65 million, and that the strategy remains incomplete without structural reforms.

For his part, the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Edward Bigbeder, said: The strategic plan is the cornerstone of the reform process and “a solid commitment to social reforms,” noting that it would not have been possible without “the commitment of donors to the protection and well-being of Lebanon.” Bigbeder added that the tense situation in southern Lebanon has increased pressure on the government and the people, “and we want to provide support to Lebanon so that it can absorb shocks.”

For his part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, considered the launch of the plan “a commitment from Lebanon to social reforms” and that its adoption constitutes a major change in decision-making “moving away from fragmented systems to an integrated system of social protection.” The launching ceremony of the “Strategic Plan for Social Protection in Lebanon,” under the auspices of the Lebanese Prime Minister, was attended by a number of ministers in the Lebanese caretaker government and a number of deputies in the Lebanese Parliament, in addition to a number of Arab and foreign ambassadors, UN officials, institutions, and social figures.