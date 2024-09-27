Bouhabib said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly: “We renew our rejection of war and call for the immediate implementation of the American-European ceasefire proposal.”

He added: “We renew our adherence to the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701. Implementing Resolution 1701 is not only necessary for the security of Lebanon, but it is also necessary for the security of Israel.”

He continued: “There will be no peace in the region without implementing the two-state solution.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “Instead of militarizing the conflict, a diplomatic solution to the crisis must be reached.”

Lebanese media had reported earlier, at dawn on Friday, that a series of raids had targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media also reported Israeli raids on towns in the Bekaa, and others targeted the vicinity of the city of Baalbek.

On Thursday, Israel rejected international calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in defiance of the United States, its largest ally, and continued its raids in Lebanon, increasing fears of the outbreak of a comprehensive regional war.

Despite Israel’s position, the United States and France sought to keep the possibilities of reaching a 21-day truce they proposed on Wednesday alive, and said that negotiations were continuing on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York.

The Israeli army conducted training simulating a ground incursion into Lebanon, in what may represent a possible next stage after the continuous air strikes and explosions of communications devices belonging to Hezbollah members.

Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar confirmed on Thursday that the Air Force plans to support forces in the event of a ground operation and will halt any arms transfers from Iran.