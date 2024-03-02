Lebanese diversity…and bad luck
Lebanon has a deep philosophy of the state of citizenship in our Arab world, and in this small country in its geography the concepts of fleeting transformations from homeland to non-homeland are rooted. This country is not just Fairouz’s dreamy songs, nor is it the image imagined in the Arab national conscience, but rather it is farther and more than it seems and what it is. It must appear as a spectacle between what was and what exists in reality.
Lebanon arose very early, to the point that it is almost one of the most important definitions of the Arab national state. The story was after World War I, and during the period of the French Mandate, the idea of the dream state appeared in our Arab conscience, which has been in effect since that time. The idea is to form “Greater Lebanon” to be a homeland that brings together religions and sects within one political borders. . 1920 French General Henri Gouraud announced the formation of this country, but it remained subject to the authority of the foreign colonizer. The exit from the Ottoman occupation to the French occupation remained a restriction on the freedom of the people, but it set a template for assimilating citizenship in a country that had the task of dissolving cultures. Indeed, before history, the reality of national independence was not Absent, it remained an obsession and a driver in which Beirut, along with its sisters Baghdad, Damascus, Cairo and Aden, played an interactive role that cannot be limited to the name of one of the characters, to the extent that it must be acknowledged that it was a passing bout in capitals that were nourished by Arab nationalism as the material of formation, and therefore the state was not or could be without An extension of the root of Arab nationalism.
Lebanon was formed on the platform of three men, a Christian, a Druze, and a Sunni. It was an image that represented the ability to absorb the other and accept him in a state of citizenship. Did the founding fathers in Lebanon forget that their descendants would not understand the idea of coexistence, or did they miss the reality that religious and cultural diversity requires a form of protection? The capitals were producing a movement that produced the Arab nationalist movement, the “Baathists,” and other formations with a leftist approach. The left is not ideal, and it is not ideal either. The result was a tremendous momentum that effectively contributed to the formation of Arab national liberation forces, and thus the Arab countries were formed with their modern national identity. Lebanon, like other of its peers, fell into a problem, and Beirut was like Baghdad, Aden, and Cairo, which endured the transformations following the Palestinian Nakba of 1948 and then the Nakba of 1967.
Angry leftists were motivated to restore Arab rights, but out of anger, they forgot that their countries were bearing the pressures of proxy wars. It is in no way possible to escape from the trial of history and the major crimes that countries have endured, and they believe in the Palestinian right, but there are a number of mistakes that the Lebanese have committed, as well as the Egyptians, southern Yemenis, and others. The failure to hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for its decisions, which led countries and peoples to engage in conflicts that, with their severity, have destroyed the national fabric. For those countries, including Lebanon, which in 1975 found itself experiencing a cruel, bloody civil war.
Lebanon's political leaders allowed their country to be open land, so their country bore the cost of war. The truth is that Lebanese diversity is a natural scene while unnatural was the bad luck that the post-independence and post-evacuation leaders did not understand in what requires protection of values and their principles. The impulsiveness, with uncalculated consequences, was paid by the Lebanese with a real tear in their national fabric. Sectarianism and sectarianism crept in to create hostilities that the three men who created Lebaneseism, meaning Lebanon, diverse and harmonious with its components, did not know about, on the platform of Greater Lebanon.
Bad luck did not come out of nowhere, but was created by political hands that miscalculated and did not look at the following days. And the price is Lebanon after the first centenary, searching for itself and the story of its upbringing and birth.. And with all this bad luck, the generation of this moment must realize that there is no place for the disaffected. In the past, the present is a possible opportunity to overthrow sectarianism and sectarianism and return to the real Lebanon as it is.
*Yemeni writer
#Lebanese #diversity…and #bad #luck
Leave a Reply