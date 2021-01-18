Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The Lebanese folk artistic heritage is rich in its heritage vocabulary, and is gaining great popularity over time, especially that Lebanon is one of the ancient countries in the Middle East that has important and unique artistic institutions, and Lebanese folk art still has its presence in all international forums and Arab, Gulf and international artistic and cultural festivals.

At the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which is held in the Al Wathba area, the audience and visitors watched the performances of the “Roots of Baalbek” troupe, which was distinguished on several levels, both in terms of wearing bright-colored clothes and folklore, in addition to presenting folkloric and folk performances expressing the most famous performances in The Levant, in addition to mixing these paragraphs with singing and the use of musical instruments between the ancient and the modern.

The famous Lebanese dabke was able to spread joy and attract the audience of visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival, through the performances of the Lebanese group “The Roots of Baalbek”, as this Shami rhythm dance is distinguished by the presence of a number of members of the band performing on the various festival stages remarkably, making it a must watch. Directly in front of the audience, a special artistic pleasure, given that it is one of the most important characteristics of the ancient Lebanese folk art, and not only that, the troupe presented other folkloric performances highlighting the Lebanese folklore.

An artistic and cultural event

Regarding the participation of “The Roots of Baalbek” in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, the head of the troupe, Khaled Al-Zikra, said: Lebanese folk art has its roots and its history, and in all cases it is linked to popular, national and special events in all regions of Lebanon. Therefore, evoking ancient folk arts with modern performance in this festival, It highlights all the arts circulating in Lebanon, as the attendees interacted with the most prominent shows and dabkeh, which are of interest to visitors, whether Arab or foreign, which establishes the status of Lebanese folk art and its heritage in this event, which has become a very important cultural and artistic event, in which participation is included in local, Gulf and Arab participation. And internationally, pointing out that the band is also keen on using percussion and drum instruments that mix between the old and the new, taking care to wear the popular clothes prevailing in Lebanon, worn by dancers and musicians, which gives the paragraphs a special identity within the festival, in addition to performing some of the famous plays by Fairuz.

Past and present

Khaled valued this participation and considered it one of the important participations of the “Roots of Baalbek” group, especially since Lebanese folk art is popular in the Emirates, and in many countries of the world, considering that the festival is a platform for the exchange of cultures and experiences between peoples, especially with the Emirates that incubate folk arts in this regard. The international festival that we are keen to attend and present our high-end artworks, blending into the past and the present.

Lebanese Dabke

The Lebanese Dabkeh began to develop since 1957, when the first Baalbek Dabkeh Festival was held in the Bekaa, and since then this art began to spread locally, regionally and internationally through popular Lebanese bands, and its performance varies according to song or melody and is usually presented by a compact group of women and men. The greater the number, the more beautiful the dabka becomes, as the dancers line up either in a row or in the form of an arc or a circle, and the dances are performed either mixed or separated by the sexes, and the dance is led by the first dancer, and he generally determines the direction of the dance, and usually performs additional movements that show his skill And the dabke is a movement of the legs and is characterized by loud striking on the ground, accompanied by singing and playing folk music.

Folk art

The Lebanese folklore is one of the civilized arts that have been linked to the customs and traditions of the Lebanese people, which they inherited from ancient times from their ancestors and their parents, to become a source of pride and pride for all Lebanese as a culture exported abroad, and every environment in Lebanon has its own dances and melodies according to its geography, and Lebanese folk dance is an expression of specific cases Like joy and sadness, and that all of this is based on human feelings, and the language of dance embodies a close love relationship between the earth and man, and it is evident among the people of the mountains and the environment of the Bekaa.

Exhibitor clothing

The costumes worn by Dabkak dancers differ according to the regions in the Levant, and they are fashion inspired by the heritage or from country fashion, for men it may be loose pants, shirts and a head covering made of keffiyeh fabric, and the dishdash, abaya and head cover may be made of keffiyeh fabric in Badia, and a woman has a long, colored or black dress that covers her entire body and is embroidered with golden threads in the form of flowers and roses, and varies according to the region between the mountainous, the Badia or the coastal regions.

“Let us” and “Hawara”

The “Dalauna” and “Al Hawara” dance in the governorates of Mount Lebanon and the Bekaa and some villages in the South is the most popular among the types of dabka due to its enthusiasm and the beauty of its performance. It is performed especially at weddings and on artistic festivals theaters with local musical instruments such as the tabla, the jouz, the nay, the mangira and the daff.