The Lebanese commercial banks announced today, Thursday, that they will resume their open-ended strike, starting from March 14, and attributed this to “arbitrary judicial decisions” against them.

A statement by the Association of Banks in Lebanon indicated that new judicial decisions were issued during the past few days, “double standards”, as they oblige banks to accept the payment of debts belonging to them in foreign currency owed by borrowers by check drawn on the Banque du Liban or in Lebanese pounds on the basis of an exchange rate of 1500 pounds to one dollar, while obliging banks. By paying or transferring deposits in foreign currency in cash and in the same currency and for the benefit of some depositors at the expense of other depositors.

This means borrowers can repay loans cheaply given that the Lebanese pound lost 98 percent of its value during the country’s financial meltdown, while banks are forced to pay in foreign currency.

“For the thousandth time, banks do not print currencies,” the statement said, explaining that such judicial decisions “reduce and even eliminate the chances of depositors to recover their deposits in foreign currencies.”

The statement added that the banks would be forced to resume the strike, and called for “taking swift legal measures to put an end to this imbalance in adopting contradictory standards.”

Banks closed their doors for the first time on February 7 to protest the escalating legal proceedings they have faced since Lebanon’s economy began collapsing more than three years ago.

Banks, which imposed severe restrictions on withdrawals and transfers in the wake of the collapse, are also facing a series of lawsuits from clients.