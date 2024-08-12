Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The Lebanese army denied what was reported by some media outlets about stopping joint patrols with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The army command said in a press statement yesterday that “the military units continue to carry out joint missions with UNIFIL and cooperate and coordinate closely with it.”

She added that this comes “within the framework of Resolution 1701, in light of the exceptional circumstances and developments witnessed by the country, especially the ongoing attacks by the Israeli enemy.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that all Lebanese ministries and departments, in cooperation with relevant international organizations and civil society bodies, will continue to take all the necessary measures and steps within the framework of the government’s emergency plan, to confront the circumstances the country is going through and all possibilities that may occur.

Yesterday, the National News Agency quoted Mikati as saying: “Diplomatic contacts are active in more than one direction to stop the Israeli threats against Lebanon, and on another line to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

He also stressed that “the Lebanese government’s paper, which shows the rules aimed at achieving long-term stability in southern Lebanon, which we announced at the end of the week, sets out clear foundations for the solution, most notably de-escalation to avoid a destructive cycle of violence and the international community playing a decisive and immediate role in calming tensions.”