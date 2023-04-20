Nintendo has issued an important announcement about the dangers of leaving the switches without charging for too long. According to his post on Twitter, a console switches that has been left unloaded for too long can become unloadable, essentially crashing the console and rendering it unplayable.

To avoid this, Nintendo recommends charging the switches at least once every six months, which will reduce the possibility of the console’s lithium-ion batteries becoming impossible to charge. Of course, gamers who use their console regularly are unlikely to run into this problem, but it’s good to be aware of the risks nonetheless.

“Lithium-ion batteries built into game consoles may not be able to charge if left unused for a long period of time. Charge the battery once every six months.” – Nintendo.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This information would have been useful to me two years ago when, due to a move, I left my Switch without charging for several months and I thought it had died. I left it charging for days and nothing worked. Curiously, the moder community was the one that recommended connecting and connecting the USB cable MILLIONS OF TIMES until the console started to charge and that’s how I solved it.