Ukraine said it was suffering forced power cuts on Thursday as authorities urged to decrease electricity consumption and mobilize to repair damaged energy infrastructure by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Ukrenergo, the electricity distribution network operator, called on residents of kyiv and the central regions of Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr to “urgently reduce power consumption” in view of rising demand.

The company announced a “temporary cap” on demand in the regions through the outages, which will give repair teams time to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian “terrorist attacks.”

Ukrenergo also warned that planned outages, of up to four hours in each location, will be possible throughout the country and predicted that the need to save electricity may become commonplace during the coming winter.

The message follows the call from the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky to all Ukrainians to reduce consumption between seven in the morning and eleven at night this Thursday due to the “power deficit” of the system.

In Lviv, the decision to limit the electricity supply to companies was took to guarantee its supply to the population.

Authorities also asked businesses to limit the use of billboards and canopies that use electricity.

Parts of the city were left without power last night as damage to infrastructure caused by last week’s Russian missile strikes has been repaired.

According to the head of the regional administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, consumption fell by 10% during the first days after the attack but rose again afterwards. This can be explained in part by the use of electric heating while temperatures have begun to drop considerably in recent days.

Some city residents are already aware of the potential problems and have begun diversify their supply sources and prepare for different scenarios.

Khrystyna Shumska, a specialist in information technology, told EFE: “If the power goes out, I have a gas stove. If there is no gas, there is the electric oven and the microwave. If there is neither gas nor electricity, I have a small gas bottle with stove prepared”.

Authorities have asked people to buy enough candles, matches and flashlights, while backup batteries and electric blankets are in increased demand.

Firewood prices have already begun to rise in summer and those who have either houses in the countryside or fireplaces in their flats are already preparing for the possible disappearance of gas and electricity.

Russia evacuates civilians in Kherson

However, internally displaced Ukrainians are a particularly vulnerable part of the population.

Other temporary accommodations, which house nearly a thousand people, are not prepared for lower temperatures and others are being built to replace them.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Ukrainian television that some 300 Russian attacks, including drones, missiles and artillery, against infrastructure targets in the country had been recorded as of Thursday. He added that authorities are bracing for a possible “dramatic change,” which would require much more time to be spent restoring power.

According to Galushchenko, electricity demand should drop by at least 20% to ensure the system works well enough.

However, the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, assured that the system remains “stable” and that different scenarios are being evaluated. He added that it will take “probably several days” to restore some of the generating capacity damaged by recent attacks.

The strategy

According to the Ukrainian authorities, 30% of the country’s power plants were destroyed by missile and drone attacks by Russian forces.

After a meeting with the energy companies, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said that they were preparing “all possible scenarios for the winter” and “working on the creation of mobile energy supply points for critical infrastructure.”

To counter the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east, Russia launched a bombing campaign against infrastructure last weekusing in some cases, according to kyiv and Western countries, Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine asked to sanction Iran for the sale of drones to Russia. See also The criminal complaints index in Dubai decreased by 65% ​​in three months

Russia and Iran deny the use of these drones, but the European Union (EU) on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and a company accused of supplying these weapons. The United Kingdom joined these measures.

“This is our clear response to the Iranian regime providing Russia with drones used to assassinate innocent Ukrainian citizens,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Ukraine welcomed the bloc’s “quick” response. Moscow, on the other hand, accused Western countries of wanting to “pressure” Iran.

Belarus, which borders Ukraine and is an ally of Russia, is increasing its role in the conflict, especially since last week announcing a joint force with Moscow.

The Ukrainian authorities indicated on the other hand that they saw a “growing” risk that Russia would open another front from Belarus. Belarus, an ally of Moscow, already served as a base for Russian troops when the invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE