For years, Donald Trump referred to his Boeing 757 as his “favorite toy”. But now his plane is at a provincial airport north of New York. What’s going on there?

New York – Former President Donald Trump always loved to brag about his Boeing 757. The name Trump is big on the side of his luxury jet and the interior of the plane is said to be according to information from CNN be as glamorous as you imagine Trump to be. The seat belt lock is covered with 24-carat gold, the seats are made of cream-colored leather and the bathroom is also made of gold. No wonder, then, that Trump liked to use the plane as a backdrop for elegant photo shoots, campaign events, and VIP tours. But today the jet does not seem to be in operation anymore, it has been noisy for some time CNN on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York, about 100 kilometers north of Manhattan.

Donald Trump: Is his “favorite toy” too expensive for him now?

Trump’s luxury jet appears to be broken and no longer airworthy. One engine is missing parts and the other is shrink-wrapped in plastic. According to the American news channel CNN the cost of repairing it and getting it airworthy is likely to be in the high six-figure range. Trump does not seem to want to pay this right now, since Trump has not flown by plane since his presidency ended. If he still plans to repair it, it will be, according to aviation experts CNN funny that he didn’t leave it in a warmer and dry state. Snow, rain and moisture can cause metal corrosion on the airframe and engines, which is difficult to detect and, in some cases, catastrophic. Large aircraft are therefore typically stored for long periods in the southwest desert, where the dry climate makes corrosion almost impossible. The jet could just be too expensive for Trump now. His net worth has plummeted in recent years. In addition, Trump is personally liable for debts and loans totaling $ 421 million, according to the New York Times. Most of this debt will be due in the next four years.

Donald Trump bought the used plane in 2010 from the late Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen. It is said to have quickly become his favorite toy, as he liked to tell friends. Rumor has it that Trump was very picky about his jet. This was also confirmed by a press conference on board his aircraft in 2015. Two months before the announcement of his first candidacy for president, Trump invited, according to information from CNN, convicted some journalists in Iowa for an impromptu press conference on board his Boeing 757 – and then scolded them for nearly making his plane dirty. “There’s a guy who’s very dangerous with that one camera. I’m talking and watching this camera that’s about that far from the ceiling and I know that if they ruin the ceiling, my day will be ruined,” said Trump according to a report by Des Moines Register.

Donald Trump’s luxury jet – an hour’s flight costs up to 15,000 euros

Trump’s plane seems to have left its prime. When he bought it in 2010, it was already 19 years old. The costs for a flight with a Boeing 757 are loud CNN-Aviation analyst David Soucie at the equivalent of 12,000 to 15,000 euros per hour. But only if the plane can actually fly. “It’s an older engine and parts availability is becoming a challenge, which increases operating costs significantly,” says Soucie. “Most airlines are retiring the 757 because there are now cheaper models.” A former White House employee said in an interview with CNN: “Flying this thing was so expensive.” (Dp)

List of rubric lists: © Jairo Mejia / imago