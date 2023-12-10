The new Netflix film 'Leaving the World Behind', based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, has been the most watched of the week on the platform. Discover the story and the actors behind this production.
Netflix The film premiered on November 22 'Leave the world behind' and it has become one of the most viewed, but also one of the most questioned due to its confusing ending. Furthermore, this production is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, which makes it even more interesting and striking. It has the address of Sam Esmail, who made a perfect casting for each character. In this note we will tell you what 'Leaving the World Behind' is about and which actresses and actors have joined this Netflix project.
What is the movie 'Leaving the World Behind' about?
The movie 'Leave the world behind' is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. It's about a family that decides to go on vacation to Long Island in New York. However, these would be interrupted by two strangers (father and daughter) who bring news of a blackout caused by a 'cyber attack'. This communications signal jamming has been so strong that TV and telephone broadcasts are beginning to be lost. This situation creates uncertainty and fear, so it is no longer possible to trust anyone. Faced with the threat of the unknown and a warning about the end of the world, they must decide how to survive.
What actors work in the movie 'Leaving the World Behind'?
This film has a cast of Hollywood stars, which makes this production more fascinating for lovers of suspense, drama and action. These are the actors who participated in 'Leave the world behind':
- Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford
- Mahershala Ali as GH Scott
- Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford
- Myha'la Herrold as Rutt Scott
- Kevin Bacon as Danny
- Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford
- Farrah Mackensie as Rose Sandford.
'Leave the world behind', Netflix film based on the novel by Rumaan Alam / Photo: LR composition / Netflix
What other films has Sam Esmail directed?
Director Sam Esmail of 'Leave the World Behind', a Netflix film, he has directed productions such as the television series 'Mr. Robot' (winner of the Golden Globe Award), 'Homecoming' a psychological thriller series, also starring Julia Roberts. In addition, Esmail is a screenwriter, television and film director. And in this tape you will be able to see his camera game that has left more than one admired.
Graduate in journalism with more than six years of experience. I have interest in health issues, art and cinema.
