They want to sell us Leave the world behind like the apocalyptic movie of the year. But not so many months ago, the least dramatic and much better narrated—although politically more ambiguous— They knock on the door it already announced the end, according to M. Night Shyamalan. It is clear that the issue worries a country, the United States, subscribed to paranoia, in each era of its own. Although now, with a nation so fractured, the threat comes from the neighbor next door. This same week, the company A24 announced the new Alex Garland film for the spring. The title summarizes the state of things: Civil War (Civil war).

If Shyamalan's last film adapted the 2018 novel The cabin at the end of the worldby mystery author Paul Tremblay, Leave the world behind He does the same with Rumaan Alam's novel. The adaptation inaugurates the fiction branch of Barack and Michelle Obama's production company on Netflix with a novel that the former president included in his list of favorite books for the summer of 2021. To that letter of introduction we must add a stellar cast led by Julia Roberts alongside Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

Roberts plays a woman who lives with her family in a wonderful house in Brooklyn and who one morning decides to rent an equally wonderful house in the Hamptons for the weekend. She is a disdainful executive, with an unfriendly expression, married to a university professor (Hawke) and who introduces herself to the viewer by uttering an uncomfortable phrase: “I hate people.”

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, in 'Leaving the World Behind'.

Directed by Sam Esmail, known for creating the series Mr. Robot, Leave the world behind It happens in that house outside the city to which this family escapes to disconnect. There, the owners of the place return by surprise, an African-American lawyer and his daughter, who announce a series of unlikely events that have forced them to return. Filmed with a catalog of trite or banal frames, the film spreads between pirouettes without fully capturing the tension until its final stretch. Until then, Leave the world behind It works with effects: be it the sequence of a gigantic cargo ship that runs aground on a beach, a caravan of autonomous Tesla cars crashing into each other or the disturbing behavior of a herd of deer. The three make up the best moments of a film that boasts of having passed through the “realistic” filter of the former tenant of the White House.

Without a doubt, the most disturbing thing about this dystopia is contained in its message, with a nod to the series included. Friends. In a disconnected and cyber-sieged world, social prejudices and the latent discomfort of a polarized and sick country emerge. The technological threat leaves the characters naked and brings race and class tensions to the table. Hatred of the humanity of Roberts' mother is no longer an option: accepting the other is a matter of pure survival.

LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND Address: Sam Esmail. Performers: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la Herrold, Kevin Bacon. Gender: thriller. United States, 2023. Duration: 138 minutes. Platform: Netflix.

