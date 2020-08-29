Stanislav Kosarev, director of the IT institute of the Synergy University, told the Prime agency that it is dangerous to leave a charger in an outlet.

According to him, this can lead not only to damage to the charging, but also to a fire. In this case, the device itself should be stored out of the reach of small children and pets. “Animals can chew on the cord and eat it, and subsequently have health problems,” the expert said. He noted that the consequences for children can be worse.

In addition, it is not recommended to leave the charger plugged in during thunderstorms or strong winds, as power surges may occur.

The expert also advised using original chargers – those that were sold with a smartphone or exhibited in specialized stores.

You also need to monitor the charging on your smartphone. According to the expert, it is not recommended to allow situations in which the gadget turns off due to lack of battery power, and it is also recommended not to charge to 100 percent. “The best option for extending battery life is to maintain a charge of 20-80 percent,” he concluded, adding that it is not worth keeping the phone on charge at all times, as it wastes resources both on background applications and recharging.

Earlier, the Russians were named the reasons for situations in which you can face a problem when charging smartphones’ batteries. In cases where the smartphone stops charging to the end and stops the process at 70-80 percent, the probable cause of the problem may be associated with both a defect in the gadget itself and with the operating system. At the same time, the most popular reason why the smartphone does not charge is a wire breakage.