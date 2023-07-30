The Águilas del América team continues to play in the Leagues Cup, where they began by winning conclusively and by a 4-0 win over St. Louis City, one of the strongest clubs in MLS at the moment.
However, the news about the possible departure of the Mexican player Israel Reyes about his possible departure have not been long in coming.
According to sources close to 90min, the national defender could have his hours counted with the American team, since there are European clubs that have raised their hands to get their services. squads of Belgium like the Netherlands they would be interested in being able to hire the 23-year-old footballer.
Despite the fact that there is interest in the national team, his departure is complicated, because he has a current contract with Club América until December 31, 2026, and if any squad wants it, they will have to pay the termination clause.
Likewise, and according to information from the portal specialized in transfers, transfer marktthe value of Israel Reyes’ card in the leg market is 5 million dollars.
Israel Reyes arrived at the Azulcrema team in 2023, after an outstanding step by the Camoteros del Puebla team. So far, the defender has played 18 matches.
For now, America They are already preparing for their next Leagues Cup commitment, when next Monday they will face the Columbus Crew, at Lower Field, in Columbus, Ohio.
