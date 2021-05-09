Analysis: “The team has made a great effort to win. We have had no luck. Sevilla have had a chance and have scored. The team deserved to take all three points.

Militao Penalty: “It’s kind of plays we are not having luck. We have had similar situations and unfortunately the decision has been against us again. It is a decisive decision. It has been a very influential decision and it always generates a lot of uncertainty because there have been very similar plays, theoretically in our favor, but the decision has been different. It leaves us a bit restless, but he has gone to the VAR and has made the decision ”.

Zidane’s talk with the referee: “We had the chance to become leaders, we had to win the game. After having tied, we had the game with a favorable energy, and this play has arrived, in which Militao does not see the ball. Clearly, on this we all agree. Nor is there a Sevilla player who is going to finish. In fact, the ball goes to Miguel who is going to clear. It is not an obvious scoring opportunity. It is a very important decision because of what it has meant. It can have a decisive influence on the League. Taking as a reference other similar plays, we say wow!

Future: “We want to prepare well for the remaining games. The team has made an extraordinary effort, which has found a goal against when it did not deserve it. He has fought, we scored a goal… All the setbacks the team has overcome, and there is no reproach towards the players. Everything is very even and we will continue fighting until the end. It was a shame, because we had a great opportunity to win. Atleti has an advantage, but there is still a lot to do ”.

Two different parts: “The first 10 minutes Sevilla put pressure on us, but from then on the weight of the game was ours and we were in control. The team has not received the award it deserved ”.

Hazard: “He is a very good player. He’s been very unlucky with injuries. We all know the type of player he is and he is going to help us in the three games that remain ”.

