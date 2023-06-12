She decides to go out to eat, alone or in company this is not known, and leaves her 3-year-old daughter alone in a locked room of a bnb in Rome.

In fact, the little girl risked falling out of the window while looking for her mother. Now Ma Nadia Suzuki, originally from the Philippines, is accused before the court of Rome on the charge of abandoning a minor, “with the aggravating circumstance of having committed the crime against her own daughter”. The episode dates back to 21 January 2017. The young mother – she was 27 at the time of the events – allegedly locked her daughter in the room of the “Eldorado” landlord in via Fabio Massimo, in the Prati area, “leaving her alone and without adequate and prompt custody”, reads the indictment.

The little girl, frightened and “unable to evaluate dangerous situations”, to attract attention “stood on an internal windowsill, in front of the window overlooking the street, crying desperately, while the mother – explains the prosecutor who asked and obtained to send her to trial – she was entertained at a nearby commercial establishment to eat”. It is not known if she was in the company of someone, but surely the young woman wanted to be without her daughter at that moment, so much so that she did not take her with her. She probably left her asleep, before she left the b & b, locking the door behind her.

A move that jeopardized the life of the little girl who, worried about her mother’s absence, tried in every way to get noticed from the outside. Fortunately, a passerby realized what was happening before the little girl could open the window, leaning out dangerously, and called the police: the agents of the Trevi Campo Marzio police station intervened on the spot.

An imprudence that could have ended in tragedy.