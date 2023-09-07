Dhe weather is giving the professional gardener some work, the hobby gardener is starting to despair a little with the weeds that are sprouting happily. All the better, you have helpful tools at hand. This is not always on the shelves as desired, the trade is more reluctant to order. After the Covid pandemic, stocks were high, demand slacked off, damage turns to caution.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

“Cash is king” is what the Ulm-based garden tool manufacturer Gardena says, the trade is trying to get through the season with lower stocks, “that can mean that a shelf is empty”. The situation is unfortunate for the manufacturers, they have to make their production more flexible. At the same time, the innovative power must not let up, after all the competition from Alko to Bosch isn’t just lying around lazily on the terrace.

The triumph of the rechargeable battery is unabated, it replaces the cable everywhere and makes manual work easier. Gardena sees itself as the inventor of the cordless grass shears, refers to the year 1973 and is now bringing one with a standard 18-volt battery that tackles grass, bushes and box trees. It weighs 590 grams without the battery, in a set with two attachments it costs 145 euros.

As is well known, grass not only grows where it is desired, but also in gaps. And decking wood suffers from rain and dirt. Both must be able to be attacked in combination, the developers believe, from now on there will be a stick with an 18-volt battery to which a joint cleaner can be connected, or a multifunction brush. The Gardena specialist responsible for scrubbing thinks it is better and more hygienic to brush off wood than to let it weather, but please only use water and not chemicals. 210 or 310 euros are to be spent on the sets.

Sometimes it’s the little things that create aha moments. There is a water-carrying bicycle brush for 23 euros or one for blinds for 37 euros, well. Above all, the garden waste bag is now rectangular instead of round, and it can be fixed halfway up. That sounds smart, so it fits in the trunk without the usual squeezing and doesn’t roll away on the lawn while it’s being filled with leaves. Will the format catch on? That also depends on how resistant it is and whether the spring stays where it belongs, namely in the ground, for a long time. Gardena has strengthened the sack there, gives a 5-year guarantee and charges 30 euros for the small and 40 euros for the larger format. So autumn could come, but we personally would like to have summer for a while longer.