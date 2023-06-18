Vittorio Parziale went to the emergency room with stomach pains, but died after the medical examination: the complaint from the family

He had only been a father for 6 months, Victor Partial he lost his way at 29 years old. The family filed a complaint and asked for clarity on what happened.

On the evening of June 16, Vittorio Partial went to the emergency room of the Pellegrini hospital, accompanied by a friend. He accused severe stomach painsbut after the visit he was diagnosed with “indigestion”.

The words of the lawyer of Vittorio Partile’s family

The family’s attorney released a statement to Corriere della Sera. It would seem that after the visit, the doctors asked the father to wait. Vittorio would have walked away, to then come back. But as he climbed the stairs it is deceased. Probably from cardiac arrest.

It could have been a simple stomach ache due to indigestion. But when he felt the pain in his chest, it was a must to speculate that this symptom could be the sign of a cardiac arrest. He was examined, so they told him to wait. Vittorio walked away, then came back. As he went up the stairs he died.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation: the body and medical records have been seized

The family filed a complaint, asking for the truth to come out. The prosecutor on duty opened an investigation file and seized the medical records. It will most likely come autopsy ordered on the lifeless body of Vittorio Partiale. The exam will determine theactual cause of death of the 29 year old.

What happened shocked everyone who knew him, he had been a father for just six months of one beautiful little girl.

Only investigations will shed light on what really happened and determine if there was medical negligence and if Vittorio could be saved.

Two family members of the man would also have been reported for assaulting the agents who intervened in the emergency room to calm the waters.