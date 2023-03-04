There is something that still causes me more horror and compassion than the massacre of children in wars, or by famine or in small boats, or executed by psychopaths. They are children who commit suicide, those who have already known darkness in a time of life where enjoying the light is something natural, sleepless children, cornered, fearful, unable to bear their pain and fear any longer. Every time I hear that this has happened, a lump forms in my throat. Also moisture in the eyes at the certainty that innocent beings, who have not yet had time to blame themselves for anything, leave for the other neighborhood of their own accord, because evil, loneliness or the elements have prematurely attacked them.

And it is understandable, desperate, irremediable or liberating suicide among adult people, who no longer have the strength or desire to continue pulling, to carry an unbearable burden called survival. And that they probably still have the memory that at some point they felt alive. The State, that so prosaic, genetically petty, deceitful, sordid and corrupt thing should provide those who feel evicted from existence a sweet, painless and colorless death.

In return, those currently in power can ask those who want to die to give them their vote early. Even the inhabitants of limbo know that nothing is free.

I found the Roman encounter between Maruja Torres and Jordi Évole as fresh as it was priceless. Maruja tells Évole that if things got too tough for her, she would not hesitate to shoot herself in the mouth while she watches the sunset on a beach in Lebanon, her most beloved place. But if he were to palm it there, it would be desirable for it to be without blood, without entrails. With a smile, with a pleasant gesture.

