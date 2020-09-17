If your hair growth is good then there is no problem in how many are falling. Hair loss is a common practice, but it is a major problem if it starts to fall too much and there is no hair growth on the other side.

The speed of hair growth varies from person to person. It depends on body nutrition, age, food and hair type. To make your hair long and thick, you have to take proper care of them. For this, today we will teach you to make two types of hair masks, which by applying regularly will not only increase the growth of your forces but also grow hair from where the hair is missing. Let us now know how to make them without delay.

# 1. Jaggery flower hair mask



material-

2-3 jaggery flowers

50 ml – Coconut Milk

2-3 tbsp mustard oil / olive oil

How to make hair mask

Mix the jaggery flower petals, coconut milk and oil in a mixer. Now apply this paste well on your scalp. There is no need to apply this mask on the entire hair, as this hair mask is only for hair growth.



#2. Mustard Hair Mask



material-

2-3 teaspoons – mustard seeds

Aloe Vera Gel (Fresh) as required

3-4 vitamin E capsule / coconut oil

How to make hair mask

Grind all these things in a mixer and make fine paste. Then apply this paste on the scalp and leave it for overnight. If you are jealous of your scalp after applying it, there is nothing to worry about.

How often to apply this mask



You have to leave this mask one day and apply it for another day. That is to say, you have to apply this mask thrice a week. You will get better results only if you apply it continuously for 8-9 weeks. Its result will start appearing from the first week itself.