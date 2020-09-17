# 1. Jaggery flower hair mask
material-
- 2-3 jaggery flowers
- 50 ml – Coconut Milk
- 2-3 tbsp mustard oil / olive oil
How to make hair mask
Mix the jaggery flower petals, coconut milk and oil in a mixer. Now apply this paste well on your scalp. There is no need to apply this mask on the entire hair, as this hair mask is only for hair growth.
#2. Mustard Hair Mask
material-
- 2-3 teaspoons – mustard seeds
- Aloe Vera Gel (Fresh) as required
- 3-4 vitamin E capsule / coconut oil
How to make hair mask
Grind all these things in a mixer and make fine paste. Then apply this paste on the scalp and leave it for overnight. If you are jealous of your scalp after applying it, there is nothing to worry about.
How often to apply this mask
You have to leave this mask one day and apply it for another day. That is to say, you have to apply this mask thrice a week. You will get better results only if you apply it continuously for 8-9 weeks. Its result will start appearing from the first week itself.
