I was preparing this installment of our newsletter, dear reader, when a close and very dear friend reminded me of a wonderful book, which I read a long time ago and which had been lost in the attics of my memory.

The book is called journey on foot, was published around the third decade of the 20th century and its author, Fernando González Ochoa, inaugurated a whole genre —that of the walker who tries to link, through the very personal experience of the trip, from the landscape and the stones to the illusions of the last of the beings with whom he crosses his path and the multiple philosophies of life.

Obviously, before González Ochoa’s book there are other similar exercises, but surely not of the dimension, scope and quality of the Colombian’s book, which not only systematizes a particular aesthetic of drift, but would become, over time, in a model for a certain literature that would germinate throughout the continent —it is important to point out, furthermore, that what González Ochoa did, he did before Robert Walser or WG Sebald—: the Nadaísta movement, of the sixties, for example, was inspired by his figure and his work.

From drift to flight

Close to where González Ochoa settled towards the end of his life and where he settled on his journey on foot, close, also, to where the Nadaístas would have located their emotional center of operations and close, furthermore, to that idea that seems to assert that the Literature is, above all, a form of exploration of the world only to the extent that this exploration allows or does not allow the writer to inhabit both the world and that exploration itself, long after, even after the explosions of the boom, he would become a writer —what a writer, moreover, as I have said in other installments of this newsletter— Tomás González.

I bring Tomás González here, beyond the fact that he seems to me the most important Colombian writer of his generation, from any aesthetic point of view, also beyond the fact that the other González, González Ochoa, was his uncle, and beyond, In addition, because that guy would seem to inspire many of the forms, ideas, and defects of the main character in the first novel by the other González, that is, Tomás —Horace’s Story—because somehow it is Tomás who, while creating the best literature, gives a beastly twist to the literature of drift, opening a gap to the literature of flight: on the horizon, everywhere, there were the siege of violence appeared and Tomás González, as is clear when one reads First there was the sea either Fog at noon, but above all the stories in the book The king of the Honka Monka.

The path of escape

Obviously, literature on flight and flight has also always existed, not only on our continent, but on the rest of the planet, in other traditions and in other languages. But, just as the drift of González Ochoa is particular, the fugue to which Tomás González gives shape, I insist, the stories of The king of the Honka Monka, in particular the story Greenery, in which a man gradually abandons himself, more to wash away his past than to annihilate his present or his future— is equally particular and it is from that same interest that I pointed out before: that of literature as a way of exploring the world but, suddenly, as a way, also, to abandon it, to leave both the world and the exploration itself.

A literature, then, that would seem to suggest that it itself, literature, can also be a way of leaving the world, of course, after having inhabited it, at the same time that it can be a way of dismantling the experience itself, both of the ways of inhabiting and of to abandon But why have I come here? Why else would he not want to talk about either of the two González? I already said it, more or less, at the beginning of this newsletter: because while I was getting ready to write about Una música, the latest novel by the Argentine writer Hernán Ronsino, a friend reminded me journey on foot, which then made me think of the books by Tomás González.

Ronsino’s escape

I don’t know if Ronsino has read Tomás González’s novels or stories, but I know that A music –work in which the Argentine gives his work a twist: suddenly, the echo that beats most strongly is that of the past and not that of the present, suddenly, Di Benedetto, Saer and Piglia are currents of air and not guides, suddenly, the story is there not only to give rise to the prodigies of language and form, but to illuminate each other and fill it with nuances (Ronsino is a formidable stylist)—, it is also the most recent gear of that literature of the escape that I find myself talking about here.

Of course, there are other González Ochoa, Tomás González and Ronsino, in other latitudes of the continent, but the last book on escapes that amazed me, without knowing that it was part of that circle that I had not imagined until now, that is, until my friend he pointed The journey on foot It was that of the Argentine, whose previous works should be required reading for anyone who wants to understand the counterflows of Argentine literature.

Since, of course, anyone who wants to know where our fugue literature is going is obliged to read A music, in which a pianist leaves everything and travels from the center of his own life and his own history, to the temporal and emotional edges of these, while traveling from the political, social and economic centers of his reality to the peripheries Of the same.

forced is to read A music, In addition, those who understand that the flight, in literature, is, in addition to the search for a different destination, the search for another way of telling.

And it is that from that, from being trapped in a single way of counting, Ronsino has also known how to escape, in A music.

coordinates

A music, by Hernán Ronsino, was published by Eterna Cadencia —a couple of days ago, in fact, it won the El Libro Foundation Critics Award, during the Buenos Aires International Book Fair— and Sexto Piso. The work of Tomás González has different editions, both in Alfaguara and in Seix Barral. Of journey on foot there are also multiple editions and can be found, in fact, royalty free.