Spice – Complete break between Vincenzo Italiano and La Spezia fans. It resulted in threats that have arrived in recent days, not only via social media, also to the wife and thirteen year old son of the coach. Italian was very upset and he would also have talked about it in the conversation he had with the managing director of La Spezia Nishant Tella, the last one with the white club, the one that has definitively opened the front of the negotiations between Spezia and Fiorentina, where Italian will train next season.

To unblock everything, first an agreement in principle with La Spezia, reached by his legal lawyer Caliandro, unilateral termination of the contract that expired in 2022 with option 2023, just renovated and adapted to 2024. Then a plane that took him from Trapani to Pisa, where he was picked up in the morning, destination Villa Olmi in Bagno di Ripoli.

The meeting with Barone, Pradè and Burdisso and the initials on the other accord with Viola, three-year with option in the fourth year. Thus ends the history, glorious anyway, of Italian with La Spezia and ends in the protests of the eagle fans, who badly digested the fact that only on 2 June the same coach had sworn allegiance to La Spezia and its square: «I am fond of this city, its people, the white jersey; now the well-deserved holidays, but I can’t wait to get back on the pitch to prepare for the new season ».

Ten days later an unpleasant ballet began, facilitated by the requests of Fiorentina, which created a very harsh reaction from all the fans, who considered the mister bella piazza ligure “burned”, this is the term used. So Italian, perceiving the difficulties of being able to return to the same environmental conditions at the Peak and assessing that Viola insisted on him, sought and found an agreement with the Plateks and freed himself.

From 1 July he will be the new Tuscan coach, going in search of Messias, one of those that were instead the declared objectives of Spezia that now totally changes its market strategy. Even yesterday the eagle fans were very hard against him on social media; it is the unexpected end of a love. A historic promotion, a salvation earned one day in advance, great football, innovation, courage in presenting a newly promoted one that has never defended itself. A unique case of a club that in the top 5 European leagues is saved by cashing in 50 goals. The revaluation of a squad, but above all a heavy legacy. The successor? In the front row German, former Schalke and Spartak, then Farioli now in Turkey. Pecini has an idea Giampaolo that is difficult to pursue. Nicola as much as possible of Iachini, Liverani, Maran or Venturato. A few days ago from Budapest, Marco Rossi himself, coach of Hungary of miracles at the European Championship, but an ever attentive former player of Spezia had expressed his thoughts, recalling how beautiful Serie A is: «For those who come after the Italian in Spezia they will be big problems, difficult to do better than him or even just like him ».

