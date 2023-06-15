There is no area in which Italianate It’s more pejorative than on TV. With the excuse of family entertainment, Mediaset, whose future is now unknown after the death of its demiurge Berlusconi, covered up a process of infantilization of the audience and buried the seeds of freedom sown by TVE in the eighties under layers of Cacao Maravillao and Chin Chin girls. Telecinco was born as a perpetual party in which Jay Gatsby did not receive clinking Pompadour glasses, but Jesús Gil soaking in a jacuzzi to the richest past.

The effluvia of Mediaset impregnate even the competition, as evidenced by El Chiringuito or the late La Sexta Noche, one more nail in the dilapidated coffin of political analysis so mistreated by daytime gatherings where the same dogs with different collars speak with identical conviction of a crisis in Genoa or in Cantora, in Ferraz or in the Cayos Cochinos. It is difficult to determine if the policy or the way of telling it was degraded before, but the fact that Mediaset erected the 24-hour Channel of GH on the corpse of CNN+ sent a signal.

Television treats politics as a show and it returns the gesture, adjusting to its rundown of anger. Who puts their leg on Irene Montero so that she does not raise her head, some lament, seasoned viewers know that life is not a carnival, but a Mediaset reality show and after the harassment and demolition of the minister, the therapeutic victimization of the part of a public that loves fall as much as redemption, joining the cohort of fallow politicians who, from the gathering on duty, sell advice that they do not have and a return in the VIP edition. The door of politics, like that of Guadalix de la Sierra, never closes definitively for anyone.

