In the commemorations that Russia dedicates on May 9 to the victory in World War II, this year the so-called Immortal Regiment has not paraded, as the procession of citizens who march carrying the portraits of their combatant relatives in that conflict is called.

The authorities have abolished this massive event that, having been born from a popular initiative, was transformed by the Kremlin into a spectacle at the service of its militaristic and aggressive policy.

The Immortal Regiment emerged at the end of 2011 as the brainchild of several journalists from the Tomsk television channel TV2, a dynamic news outlet directed at the time by historian Viktor Muchnik. The idea caught on and on May 9, 2012 thousands of people marched through the streets of that Siberian city in the climate of emotion, recollection and pain that used to be common among those who suffered or understood the tragedy that this conflict meant for their families and for your country.

From the unexpected success, the Immortal Regiment began another trajectory. The march spread to other Russian cities and immediately began attempts to exploit and commercialize it by Moscow politicians, according to what Muchnik himself told the journalist Yevgueni Kisiliev. In 2013, the first critical articles appeared in the Russian press against those citizens who, freely, dared to promote an initiative of this caliber. So the Kremlin wrested the idea from its creators and turned the Immortal Regiment into a “bureaucratic structure in charge of the state budget,” Muchnik said.

“We had entered without permission into a space of memory that belonged to the State,” explained the journalist, whose television channel was closed by the Russian authorities in 2015. Among the reasons for its closure was “unauthorized interference in politics in relation to history”. For the current Russian authorities, historical memory is “a resource, like oil and gas,” says Muchnik, according to whom the memory of the war has been transformed into “something disgusting, imperialist and rogue.” The historian and journalist confessed that, since 2014, the year of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, he no longer supports the films about World War II that were close to him before. “The Immortal Regiment has been defeated at Bakhmut,” he stated, referring to the relentless Russian assault on that Ukrainian city. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a huge blow to the memory of the war and to all the rituals performed in its name,” he noted.

On May 9, 2015, Vladimir Putin began participating in the Immortal Regiment marches in Moscow. Every year, until 2019, the president paraded through Red Square holding the portrait of his father and returned again in 2022, after having virtually joined the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid epidemic.

Security, the reason the Kremlin has canceled the Immortal Regiment march this year, is not the only concern of the control-freak Russian authorities. In a massive event there may be unforeseen factors. “Suddenly, someone raises a pacifist slogan”; “Suddenly, people carry portraits of those who have perished in Ukraine, and suddenly they see how many dead there really are. Authorities who hide the number of deaths in the war do not want to risk losing control,” Muchnik explained.

Some Russian writers today demand that the dead be left alone. This is the message of the theater director Zhenya Berkovich, arrested on May 4 and accused of inciting and propagandizing terrorism in an award-winning play several years ago in Russia itself. To Berkóvich belong the verses whose protagonist is a young man named Seriozha, to whom her grandfather appears already dead.

“Wouldn’t you stop writing about me on Facebook / no wins in my name / no wins / I wish you wouldn’t take me to the parade / I beg you. I don’t need any regiment / neither immortal nor mortal (…) leave me alone, Seriozha. I have deserved the rest / we have lived life, one and difficult / allow us to stop being your illustration of war. Ours is over / the earth has picked us up / could you not start from scratch yourselves, somehow? / We do not need your pride or your hidden shame / I beg you, make them / forget me once / (…)”, writes Berkóvich. And when the grandson reminds his grandfather of the tender moments he shared with him in his childhood, he replies: “And even that didn’t help you.”

Against the instrumentalization of the dead, the writer Dmitri Glujovski also expresses himself: “It is not your grandparents who demand to continue the war. They are those corpse bearers who carry empty bodies from graves and force them to parade to the sound of ancient hymns to lure you idiots to death with beloved faces and names. Drive a stake through their hearts. Your grandparents sleep. They have deserved the break. May the world rest in peace.”

Abroad, the immortal regiments They continue to be carried out, as demonstrated by those that have taken place this Tuesday in some Spanish cities. Its participants do not delimit between the legitimate tribute to the memory of the victims of Nazism and the instrumentalization of the same at the service of a policy of annexation and extermination that recalls that against which their ancestors fought. These loud, defiant individuals who cheer Putin on the streets of Europe are part of the contingent that Russian television uses to illustrate its reporting on Moscow’s influence in the world.

